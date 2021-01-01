Starbucks Medium Roast Verismo Coffee Pods — Pike Place Roast for Verismo Brewers — 6 boxes (72 pods total)

The Starbucks Verismo brewing system makes it easy to craft an endless variety of your favorite Starbucks beverages with the touch of a button, from high-quality brewed coffee to authentic espresso beverages Compatible with the Verismo system by Starbucks. Not compatible with other single-serve brewing platforms Pike Place Roast is well-rounded with subtle notes of cocoa and toasted nuts balancing the smooth mouthfeel Starbucks Verismo pods are made with high-quality arabica coffee beans that are roasted, ground and quickly packed Package includes six boxes of 12 Starbucks Pike Place Roast Brewed Coffee Single Serve Verismo Pods