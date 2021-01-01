From unilight industrial
UNILIGHT INDUSTRIAL Medium Rectangle Natural Rustic Wood Novelty Mirror (21 in. H x 27 in. W)
The shuttered window design of this mirror gives a charming, rustic feel to any room, making it a perfect match for areas decorated in a shabby-chic or cottage style. You will love its casual elegance and distressed wood finish. Made from hardwood, the frame surrounds a single mirror pane that will delight guests. Perfect for bathrooms, guest rooms, and other areas of your home with emphasis in on subtle detailing.