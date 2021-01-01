From ashland
Medium Psalm 118:24 Decorative Flip Top Box by Ashland® | Michaels®
Advertisement
Find the Medium Psalm 118:24 Decorative Flip Top Box by Ashland® at Michaels. This beautiful Psalm 118:24 box is perfect for transforming your spring décor. This beautiful Psalm 118:24 box is perfect for transforming your spring décor. Use it to store small treasured items or as a decorative accent for your coffee table. Pair it with a bright arrangement of flowers to complete the look. Details:Turquoise and white, 14.02" x 10" x 4.49" (35.61cm x 25.4cm x 11.40cm), Paperboard | Medium Psalm 118:24 Decorative Flip Top Box by Ashland® | Michaels®