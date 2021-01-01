Mattress Solution Medium plush Tight top Innerspring Mattress And 4" Low Profile Wood Box Spring/Foundation Set, Full size

WILL GIVE YOU A BETTER NIGHT'S REST : WILL GIVE YOU A BETTER NIGHT'S REST- 357 Innerspring verticoil and 13 ¾ SH gauge unit and 6-gauge border unit mattress reduces pressure points to help you fall asleep more quickly THE PERFECT LEVEL OF SUPPORT : The right top mattress is Orthopedic and medium plush but still has some give for your comfort and reduces back pain by supporting every inch of your spine. Good for the back SHIPPED FULLY ASSEMBLED AND READY TO USE : No assembly required, Open the box and the mattress And Box Spring are ready to use OUR MATTRESS HAS BEST QUALITY : They're made manufactured in Brooklyn, New York and made with premium materials. AVAILABLE IN ALL SIZES : Twin Size: 75” x 39” x 14”, Twin XL Size: 80” x 39” x 14”, Full Size: 75” x 54” x 14”, Full XL Size: 80” x 54” x 14”, Queen Size: 80” x 60” x 14”, King Size: 80” x 76” x 14”, California King: 84” x 72” x 14”