Continental Matress Medium Plush Pillowtop Innerspring Fully Assembled Mattress, And 4" Low Profile Split Wood Box Spring/Foundation Set With Frame, Full, Size

WILL GIVE YOU A BETTER NIGHT'S REST : 357 Innerspring verticoil unit mattress reduces pressure points to help you fall asleep more quickly THE PERFECT LEVEL OF SUPPORT : The right top mattress is Orthopedic Medium Plush but still has some give for your comfort and reduces back pain by supporting every inch of your spine. SHIPPED FULLY ASSEMBLED AND READY TO USE : No assembly required, Open the box and the mattress and boxspring is ready to use OUR MATTRESS HAS BEST QUALITY : They're made manufactured in Brooklyn, New York and made with premium materials. AVAILABLE IN ALL SIZES : Twin Size: 75” x 39” x 14”, Twin Extra Long Size: 80” x 39” x 14”, Full Size: 75” x 54” x 14”, Full Extra Long Size: 80” x 54” x 14”, Queen Size: 80” x 60” x 14”, King Size: 80” x 76” x 14”, California King: 84” x 72” x 14”