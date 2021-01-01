From lomantown
9" Medium Pillow Top Hybrid Mattress
Advertisement
Enjoy a memorable night’s sleep thanks to our memory foam mattresses with CertiPUR-US certified foam. Made up of memory foam and high-density foam, comfort, and air circulation created to provide balanced support—no matter how much you toss and turn. Perfectly 3D knitted fabric makes for a breathable and smooth comfort surface. Revolutionary high-density foam brings you conforming comfort. and is shipped compressed, rolled, and vacuum-sealed for your convenience. Here’s to sleeping soundly! Mattress Size: Twin