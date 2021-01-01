From deflect-o corporation
Medium Pile Carpet Beveled Edge Chair Mat
Features:Protects carpet from daily wear and tear with the highest quality vinylBeveled edge allows smooth chair movementClear colorColor: ClearPattern: Solid ColorFloor Type: Medium Pile CarpetEdge Type: BeveledShape: Standard lipBacking Type: TexturedCountry of Origin: ChinaSpefications:CPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: NoHealth Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1303 Compliant: NoDimensions:Mat Thickness: 0.5Overall Width - Side to Side: 46.5Overall Depth - Front to Back: 61Overall Product Weight: 14Assembly:Warranty: