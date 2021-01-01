10" Medium Memory Foam Mattress Queen

With the queen memory foam mattress, you have endless possibilities for restful sleep. Enjoy the cool comfort and support of gel memory foam for a better night’s sleep.10-Inch Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress is designed for:?Balanced Support: It molds to your body to provide customer support where you need it most, and it keeps you from sinking too far into your mattress.?Pressure Relief:Gel memory foam gently responds to your body’s weight and relieves pressure points. By offering unparalleled support, gel memory foam also helps keep your spine properly aligned while you sleep, reducing backaches and pain.?Zip-off Cover, Easy-to-clean:The soft zip-off cover is washable for your convenience, that’s designed to stand up to years of use.?Suitable for All Types of Sleepers:This memory foam mattress is ideal for all types of sleepers and provides medium support.?Frame Compatibility:The mattress is compatible with traditional bed frame, slatted frames, adjustable frames, box springs, etc.?Queen Size Instruction: 80"L * 60"W * 10"H, 50lb (203*153*25cm,22.5kg)?Mattress in a Box:This foam mattress arrives in a box for quick and easy setup. Simply bring it to your room, remove the plastic wrap, and unroll it. You’ll be amazed at how it fully expands within minutes.NOTE--Tips for Unpacking:Please open your mattress package within 72 hours of receipt and allow 48 hours for your new mattress to return to its original, plush shape. Mattress Size: Queen