Sealy 12" Medium Hybrid Bed in a Box Mattress, Queen

Sealy 12-Inch Medium Hybrid Bed in a Box offers 4 layers of combined foam and innerspring comfort technologies to deliver the highest level of pressure relief where you need it most. Individually Fabric Encased Bolsa Coil System provides individualized support for any-position sleepers. Responsive layers reduce motion transfer and prevent sinking for full-body relaxation. The high-density, Quantum Edge flexible coil border increases the overall sleeping surface delivering more stability and improved durability for years of quality use. This means no sinking. Our Sealy Support firmer foam bottom layer creates a solid foundation. Our 12-inch hybrid mattress delivers more pressure relieving memory foam and advanced responsive comfort than our 10-inch mattresses. Mattress includes a Removable Comfort Knit Cover. Our high-performance fabric is stretchable for added softness against your body while you sleep. CertiPUR-US Certified safe for your home. A winning combination of harmless, tested materials, our mattress foam is made WITHOUT PBDEs, TDCPP or TCEP, mercury, lead and other heavy metals, formaldehyde, phthalates regulated by the Consumer Product Safety Commission and Low VOC emissions for indoor air quality Please allow 24 hours for the mattress to expand to it's full lofty shape prior to your first night's sleep. Mattress is compressed and packaged in a box, allowing it to easily be delivered to your door and expand to its full shape inside your home. No movers needed! Getting Acquainted with Your New Product: in the beginning it may feel different than expected. We recommend sleeping on it for a few weeks in order to give your mattress a chance to break-in to the way you sleep. As with most new purchases, any new product smell that you may experience is harmless and will dissipate in a couple of weeks. Your purchase includes a 10 Year Limited Warranty protecting it against defect for years of quality use. You can rest easy knowing both the quality and the durability of your new Sealy mattress are of the highest standards.