Graintex Medium High Visibility Class 2 Orange Safety Vest

Graintex Inc. introduces a line focused solely on safety, also including 2-tone Hi-Viz color scheme for extra brightness for those working the midnight oil. 1-of our best sellers for construction workers with non-conductive zipper in the front and ANSI certified with 2 in. Level 2-reflective stripes. This product consists of 6-pockets for convenient and easy accessibility (4 on the outside and 2 on the inside and is 115 knitted with non-mesh material. This product consists in lime green and bright orange. Size: medium. Gender: unisex. Age Group: adult.