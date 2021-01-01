From cestus
Cestus Medium Hi-Vis NS Grip, Green
Ultra-thin gloves featuring a Nitrile-dipped palm with a Latex micro-finish coating that adds grip control for wet and dry surfaces. A non-coated back makes the gloves breathable and comfortable, while the easy snug-fit and elasticized cuff ensure the glove fits snugly while in use. This glove is great for Warehouse workers, Manufacturing, Mechanic, Factory workers, Delivery Drives and Couriers, Electrician, Plumber, HVAC Installer, Home Maintenance. Size: medium. Color: Green. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.