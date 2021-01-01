Hallmark 9" Medium Father's Day Gift Bag with Tissue Paper (Black, Green, Blue, Gold) "Best Dad" "Happy Father's Day"

Medium gift bag measures 7.75" wide x 9.6" tall x 4.3" deep and can support up to 5 pounds. Father's Day gift bag is perfect for wrapping figurines, standard sized books, a watch, or fitness accessories. Dazzle the best dad—yours!—with a gift in this bag featuring #1 Dad, Best Dad and Happy Father's Day messages in white, gold, green, and blue on a black background. Blue grosgrain ribbon handles and two sheets of white tissue paper complete the package. Innovative, patented card holder pocket inside the bag will keep your card (sold separately) front and center; accommodates most Hallmark greeting card sizes. Created with high-quality paper materials, Hallmark's eco-friendly gift bags are made with paper from well-managed forests., Manufacturer: Hallmark