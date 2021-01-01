Husband Pillow Medium Chocolate, Backrest for Kids, Teens, Petite Adults - Reading Pillows With Arms, Adjustable Loft, Plush Memory Foam, Bed Rest Chair Sitting Up, Detach Neck Roll, Removable Cover

Our Brand:Husband Pillow provides the highest quality merchandise and unparalleled service. Our bedding accessories come to you backed by decades of experience in the marketplace and product development. We are committed to beautifying your home and keeping every single customer comfortable, healthy, and satisfied.A Smaller Pillow With Big AmenitiesThis mini version of the popular Husband Pillow comes fully loaded. It boasts two handy pockets for all your important items. Books, phones and earbuds stay close at hand. Unbutton the attached neck roll, and guess what happens? You have a convenient handle for the pillow plus a bolster for your ankles or feet. Thanks to a handy zipper on the inner shell, you can add or remove the shredded memory foam fill to create the perfect loft. Here’s the best part, the reversible cover gives you two styles to choose from. Pick the fuzzy microfiber fabric or smooth faux suede. Every Young Person Wants This Pillow Don’t show your kids this pillow unless you plan to buy one for each of them. They’ll all want their very own version of mom and dad’s favorite pillow. This is such a fun addition to any child, teen or young adult’s room. It’s a favorite with the college-bound crowd. Add a few balloons and bows and you’ve got a super birthday or Christmas gift. Tuck a bonus surprise into one or both of the pockets to make yourself the hero of the day.So Many Ways to Be Comfortable Enjoy reading, watching TV or just cat napping like never before. Even though it’s a smaller size, the petite pillow offers the same great support and comfort as its big brother. Shredded memory foam molds to the shape of the body. Planning to fix mom breakfast, put a flower on her tray and this pillow on her bed. Then go ahead and burn the toast and mess up the kitchen. She won’t stop smiling. Nothing says I love you like a big cozy pillow. It’s a hug that’s always there.