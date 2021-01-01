The Touchdog Lightening-Shield Waterproof 2-in-1 Convertible Dog Jacket is Inner-lined with exclusively developed Blackshark Technology, this innovative fabric is Lightweight, Waterproof, Windproof, Snow proof, Breathable, Cold-Repellent, Impermeable and Tear Resistant. The Outer shell is furthermore completely PU coated with 3 additional layers of Wear and Tear resistant coating. Water completely wicks off similar to a Lotus Leaf effect. This Dog coat features a Polar Fleece Interior that comfortably hugs the dogs body for added warmth and comfort. The inner fleece layer is furthermore completely removable and can be separated from the Outer shell to be used as a lighter weight fleece jacket. Features Dual-Tough Velcro enclosures with a leash slit hole by the neck area. Furthermore this dog jacket features 3M Reflective lining for added safety during night walks. Features accented Embroidery and a print on the Outer shell. Touchdog, The Premium Pet Brand of Tomorrow. Available in Multiple Colors and Sizes. ??Sizing Guide: From Back of Neck to Tail area (\"In\" Inches) ?8\" : EXTRA SMALL ?10-12\": SMALL ?14-16\": MEDIUM ?18-20\": LARGE ?22-24\": EXTRA LARGE Touchdog Medium (26- 40-lb) Turquoise Blue, Ocean Blue Dog/Cat Coat | JKTD4BLMD