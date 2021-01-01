From durx-litecrete
DurX-litecrete Medium 13 in. x 13 in. x 13.4 in. Light Gray Lightweight Concrete Footed Tulip Planter, Light Grey
Advertisement
These Sleek contemporary seamless planters with soft curves will increase curb appeal and add an elegant touch to your decor. Made of Lightweight concrete through an ecofriendly manufacturing process. This composite material has all the advantages of concrete such as strength, durability, weather and damage resistance, yet much easier to move around due to its lighter weight. Color: Light Grey.