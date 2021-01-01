Mediterranean Ketogenic Diet: The Essential Mediterranean Cookbook for Weight Loss, Regain Confidence and Heal Your Body Tilly Heather Author

MEDITERRANEAN KETOGENIC DIET - HARDCOVERTHIS BOOK INCLUDES 60 DELICIOUS MEDITERRANEAN RECIPES | EASY TO PREPARETable of content 1. Asparagus Salad with Oranges, Feta, and Hazelnuts 2. Roasted Beet and Carrot Salad with Cumin and Pistachios 3. Green Bean Salad with Cilantro Sauce 14. Brussels Sprout Salad with Pecorino and Pine Nuts 5. Mediterranean Chopped Salad 6. Creamy Turkish Nut Dip 7. Provençal Anchovy Dip 8. Lavash Crackers 9. Marinated Green and Black Olives 10. Marinated Artichokes 11. Giardiniera 12. Spicy Whipped Feta with Roasted Red Peppers 13. Broiled Feta with Olive Oil and Parsley 14. Pan-Fried Halloumi 15. Toasted Bread for Bruschetta 16. Bruschetta with Arugula Pesto and Goat Cheese 17. Bruschetta with Black Olive Pesto, Ricotta, and Basil 18. Bruschetta with Ricotta, Tomatoes, and Basil 19. Bruschetta with Artichoke Hearts and Parmesan 20. Stuffed Grape Leaves 21. Sizzling Garlic Shrimp 22. Mussels Escabeche 23. Stuffed Sardines 24. Chilled Cucumber and Yogurt Soup 25. Classic Gazpacho 26. Classic Chicken Broth 27. Vegetable Broth Base 28. Roasted Eggplant and Tomato Soup 29. Provençal Vegetable Soup 30. Turkish Tomato, Bulgur, and Red Pepper Soup 31. Artichoke Soup à la Barigoule 32. French Lentil Soup 6033. Red Lentil Soup with North African Spices 34. Moroccan-Style Chickpea Soup 35. Greek White Bean Soup 36. Spiced Fava Bean Soup 37. Spanish-Style Meatball Soup with Saffron 38. Picada39. Provençal Fish Soup 40. Basic Green Salad 41. Green Salad with Marcona Almonds and Manchego Cheese 42. Tricolor Salad with Balsamic Vinaigrette 43. Green Salad with Artichokes and Olives 44. Classic Vinaigrette 45. Walnut Vinaigrette 46. Arugula Salad with Pear, Almonds, Goat Cheese, and Apricots 47. Asparagus, Red Pepper, and Spinach Salad with Goat Cheese 48. Bitter Greens Salad with Olives and Feta 49. Mâche Salad with Cucumber and Mint 50. Seared Tuna Salad with Olive Dressing 51. Loaf of Keto Pumpkin Bread 52. Scrumptous Keto Breakfast Muffins 53. Keto Breakfast Mix 54. Quick & Easy Keto Spanish Omelette 55. Keto Morning Breakfast Tea 56. Keto Coconut Waffles 57. Keto Fluffy Coconut Flour Pancakes 58. Keto Breakfast Banana Chia Seed Pudding 59. Keto Strawberry Rhubarb Parfait 60. Keto Cinnamon Oatmeal buy this book now