Colavita Mediterranean Extra Virgin Olive Oil Tin, 101.5 Ounce
Colavita Mediterranean extra virgin olive oil, 101.5 ounce tin, sweet taste at the start, followed by slight bitterness and fruity flavor, with an almond finish Cold production obtained exclusively from olives harvested from the finest groves in Italy, Greece, Spain, Portugal, Tunisia, Turkey or Morocco Quality management system certified iso 9001 Cholesterol and carbohydrate free product Certified OU kosher Imported from Italy