Mediterranean Diet Recipes Book Mary Elizabeth Author

Before we look at the list of foods that officially fall under the Mediterranean diet, let's take a look at the origins of the diet. As the name suggests, it is located in southern Europe, more precisely on the island of Crete. The word Mediterranean means something like arising from the Mediterranean region. In addition to the original diet of the Greeks, the cuisine of southern Italy also had a strong influence on the definition of Mediterranean cuisine. Many of us connect with the south of Europe, where there are alleys bathed in the evening sun and where people come together to eat local dishes. Obviously, we're not all that wrong with this idea. Still curious what Mediterranean diet followers are eating?