From petite friture
Petite Friture Mediterranea LED Wall Sconce - Color: Brass
Intriguing, striking, and sophisticated. The Mediterranea LED Wall Sconce from Petite Friture elevates hallways, bedrooms, dining rooms, and more with style and functional lighting. The French designer Noe Ducharfour-Lawrance crafted this piece after witnessing the beauty of laundry billowing on Mediterranean balconies as it dried. A series of LED lights line this fixture to provide high-quality illumination, and the brass cloth diffuses and sculpts the light through its intricate, geometric pattern. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Brass. Finish: Brushed Brass