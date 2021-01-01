Greenland Home Fashions Saffron Medina Quilt and Pillow Sham Set

Greenland Home Fashions Medina Quilt And Pillow Sham Set. Inspired by historic architectural motifs in alluring colors, this medallion print quilt features intricate flourishes and adds a layer of sophistication to your bed. Quilt and sham reverse to a coordinating paisley on a rich solid color ground. Prewashed and preshrunk. Machine quilted for durability and oversized for better coverage on today’s deeper mattresses. Twin set includes: Quilt: 68 in W x 88 in L Pillow sham: 20 in W x 26 in L Full/Queen set includes: Quilt: 90 in W x 90 in L 2 Pillow shams: 20 in W x 26 in L King set includes: Quilt: 105 in W x 95 in L 2 Pillow shams: 20 in W x 36 in L