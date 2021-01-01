Savoy House Medina 4-Light Chandelier in Satin Nickel - 1-4501-4-SN

The magic of this Savoy House Medina 4-light chandelier rests in the orbs of white alabaster glass that seem to swirl like a crystal ball. Because these orbs are so magical, the rest of the light is subtle and understated. Small baubles of clear glass echo their larger counterparts and the shining satin nickel finish is a true stunner. Try using it in a foyer to make a great first impression, over a dining table for beautiful meals or in a bedroom for extra wonder. This fixture is 26" wide and has an adjustable height that ranges from 11" to 68". Uses 4 candelabra size bulbs of up to 60 watts each (not included).