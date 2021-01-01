From future career loading apparel & gifts
Future Career Loading Apparel & Gifts Medical Doctor Loading Funny Med School Major Physician Gift Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Medical Doctor Loading -- Funny pre-med gift for men or women majoring in biology or premed in college or university, getting a professional degree, or graduating from medical school. Makes a perfect graduation gift for students going to medical school in the fall. Makes a great gift for a new graduate. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only