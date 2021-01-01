Mediabridge 12AWG Ultra Series Speaker Cable - Gold Plated Banana Tips (18 FT) - CL2 99.9% Oxygen Free - Black (SWT-12B-18B)

Soldered banana plug terminations create a secure connection with your speaker\u2019s terminals and make this Mediabridge speaker cable the best long-term choice for your high quality speaker system. CL2 rated for in-wall applications. *Package includes 1 cable* Dual conductor 12 AWG, with color coding to distinguish left from right to enable matching polarity. Brass/copper banana plugs for typical and custom installs alike. Corrosion-resistant gold-plated connectors and oxygen-free stranded copper wire (high strand count) provide clarity, natural sonic accuracy and minimal signal distortion. Maintain integrity even when bent, with a no-slip PVC Y-Boot and a durable, yet flexible PVC cable jacket. Pro-grade quality suitable for audiophiles, without the hassle of cutting and fiddling around with your own speaker wire. Speaker Wire, speaker cable, banana plugs, 12AWG, 12 gauge, stereo, custom, high-end