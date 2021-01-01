From manhattan comfort
Manhattan Comfort Media Stands White - White Gloss City Floating Entertainment Center
White Gloss City Floating Entertainment Center. This entertainment center gives the illusion that your TV and electronics are floating on thanks to a wall-mounted design that lends modern flair to home furnishings. Multiple shelves stash accessories, and media holes help manage and hide wires. Accessories not included47.24'' W x 63.42'' H x 14.92'' DMedium-density fiberboardAssembly requiredImported