From manhattan comfort

Manhattan Comfort Media Stands White - White Gloss City Floating Entertainment Center

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

White Gloss City Floating Entertainment Center. This entertainment center gives the illusion that your TV and electronics are floating on thanks to a wall-mounted design that lends modern flair to home furnishings. Multiple shelves stash accessories, and media holes help manage and hide wires. Accessories not included47.24'' W x 63.42'' H x 14.92'' DMedium-density fiberboardAssembly requiredImported

