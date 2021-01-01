From decoart
DecoArt Media Fluid Acrylic Paint, 1 oz., Hansa Yellow Light (Series 2)
This fluid acrylic paint is ideal for projects on canvas, paper, Styrofoam, terra-cotta, unglazed ceramic, walls, wood and other surfaces. It is highly pigmented and formulated to deliver professional artist performance for all skill levels. This color is intermixable with other acrylic paints and produces a durable, water-resistant and permanent satin finish. Use as is or mix with mediums or white paint to create a array tints, textures and unique effects.