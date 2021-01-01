From decoart

DecoArt Media Fluid Acrylic Paint, 1 oz., Hansa Yellow Light (Series 2)

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

This fluid acrylic paint is ideal for projects on canvas, paper, Styrofoam, terra-cotta, unglazed ceramic, walls, wood and other surfaces. It is highly pigmented and formulated to deliver professional artist performance for all skill levels. This color is intermixable with other acrylic paints and produces a durable, water-resistant and permanent satin finish. Use as is or mix with mediums or white paint to create a array tints, textures and unique effects.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com