Media Combo MK200 FullSize Keyboard and HighDefinition Optical Mouse
Best Quality Guranteed. Full-size keyboard with media controls: One-touch keys for instant access to music, volume, apps, the Internet and more. Comfortable low-profile keys: Enjoy fast, fluid quiet typing on a familiar standard layout, including number pad. High-definition optical mouse: Smooth, responsive cursor control from a comfortable sculpted mouse. Sleek and durable design: Thin profile, spill-resistant design, durable keys and sturdy adjustable tilt legs. Tested under limited conditions (maximum of 60 ml liquid spillage). Do not immerse keyboard in liquid. Plug-and-play PC compatibility: Simple USB connection. Works with Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8 or Linux kernel 2.6 or later.