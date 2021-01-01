Medea SP 2 LED Pendant Light by Vistosi - Color: Grey (MEDEASP2--004AVSFUTRL331UL)

The Medea SP 2 LED Pendant Light by Vistosi is a beautifully crafted fixture meant for modern living spaces. The pendant light's shade is made from glass and finished in a wide arrange of colors. The colors of the shades are slightly translucent and they create soft lighting. Vistosi, based in Treviso, Italy, is a lighting company whose history in Venetian glassmaking dates back to the 16th century. With a characteristic blend of industry, creativity and tradition, Vistosi invests in new production methods to create Italian lighting with uplifting artistry. Their products, which range from mouth-blown pendants to wall sconces with handmade, glass links, are truly heirloom-quality designs. Shape: Cylindrical. Color: Grey.