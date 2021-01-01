From kirkland's
Blue Medallion Wood Art Print
Give the ceramic tile look a rustic, wooden update! Our Blue Medallion Wood Art Print features a wood plank design with mosaic-style detailing to liven your wall décor! Print measures 29L x 1.5W x 29H in. Crafted of wood composite Printed on board Slatted wood design Features mosaic tile design Hues of blue, green, and tan Hangs from back-mounted hardware Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.