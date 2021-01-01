Impressions Medallion Traditional Floral Formal Classic Area Rug, Green

Advertisement
Set Includes: One (1) Area RugMaterial: 100% PolypropyleneColors: GreenPattern: Floral, Medallion, BorderPile Height: 0.31"Quality: OEKO-TEX Certified to meet safety and environmental standards. Sturdy jute backing. Anti-Static, Fire retardant, Moth Proof, HydrophobicStyle: Traditional, Formal, ClassicCare: Vacuum regularly to prevent dust and crumbs from setting into the fibers. Avoid continuous exposure to sunlight. Use scissors to remove any loose ends. Turn from time to time to equalize wear. Rugs are stain, mold and mildew resistant. Spot clean for best resultsDimensions: 2' x 3' is 2 feet wide x 3 feet long, 2' 7" x 8' is 2 feet 7 inches wide x 8 feet long, 4' x 6' is 4 feet wide x 6 feet long, 5' x 8' is 5 feet wide x 8 feet long, 8' x 10' is 8 feet wide x 10 feet long