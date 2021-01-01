Mainstays Medallion Indoor Area Rug, Dark Blue, 8x10

Deeply pigmented tones of blue and grey offer a calming effect with the modern transitional style of the Mainstays Medallion Area Rug in Dark Blue. Ideal for living rooms, dining areas, offices, bedrooms and more, this style is woven with premium polypropylene yarn and securely finished with a latex backing. This area rug is highly resistant to crushing, matting and every day wear-and-tear, so it will stay newer looking longer. Sumptuously soft to the touch, this designer style also offers superior stain resistance, trusted durability and fade resistant color clarity, all at an affordable price. Clean up is a breeze so you can live worry free; simply spot clean spills with a mild solution of detergent and water and vacuum as needed.