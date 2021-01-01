Better Trends Medallion Collection Blue/Ivory 20 in. x 60 in. Runner 100% Cotton Medallion Design Bath Mat Rug

Give your bedroom area a striking appeal by adding the Medallion Collection of 2-piece Bath Rug set. Made with premium-quality cotton, the Medallion style tufted bath rugs are highly absorbent and durable which makes them ideal to use. The plush and soft texture of the cotton bath rug provides a comfortable underfoot. This luxury bath rug can be machine washed with ease and it does not lose its color even after multiple washes. This stunning Medallion Collection is made of 100% Cotton and is tufted into beautiful Medallion Pattern. It is soft, plush, thick and super absorbent. This bath rug set is made with precision and its distinctive tufting provides for elevated patterns which are very soft to the touch. These comfortable rugs are foldable, making them easy to store in compact spaces. Each set contains 2 rugs of different sizes and Runner. This collection of bath rugs is sold as a 2-piece set and comes in 5 colors to match any bathroom. Available sizes are 17 in. x 24 in. and 21 in. x 34 in. set or 17 in. x 24 in. and 24 in. x 40 in. set and 20 in. x 60 in. Runner. Color: Blue/Ivory.