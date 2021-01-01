From shenzhen riitek technology co.,ltd
Mechanical Keyboard (QWERTZ) Rii K66 USB Wired Anti-Ghosting Mechanical Programmable Gaming Keyboard with Brown Silent Switch Red LED Illuminated.
Advertisement
? Full 104 Key Mechanical Keyboard: Allows you to operate multiple keys at the same time. Enjoy high-quality games with fast response time. Resistance 50 million times, the PC keyboard allows simultaneous operation without conflicts. 5 individual macro LEDs LED backlight light, 5 changeable colours or continuous lighting. Supports programmable settings? Compatibility: Win 10/Win 8/Win 7/Linux/Vista/Windows Vista. Suitable for Mac / Laptop / Notebook / PC