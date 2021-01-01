Mechanical Keyboard LED Backlit Gaming Keyboard with Blue Switches, 104 Keys 100% Anti-ghosting with Metal Top Panel and Water-Resistant Design for.

Best Quality Guranteed. LED-Backlit Mechanical Keyboard: 6-color backlight (each row has a different specific color), 9 preset lighting effects, and 2 slots for assignable lighting effects. Choose a preset effect or customize your configuration to match your computer setup Blue Switches: The individual, clicky Outemu Blue switches deliver accurate, responsive key commands for typing and gaming. They have an incredible 50-million-keystroke lifespan, proven in testing Full N-Key Rollover: 104-key rollover means this keyboard will never miss a single key-press or confuse your commands in any use case scenario Durable & Water-Resistant: The double-shot-molded ABS keycaps and brushed metal panel are extremely durable and abrasion-resistant Package Contents: KM-G6 LED-Backlit 104-Key Mechanical Keyboard, Keycap Puller, User Manual