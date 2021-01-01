Qisan Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Full Size 104 Keys US Layout Wired Black Switch Backlit Keyboard with Black Color

Mechanical gaming keyboard with Black switches (Cherry MX equivalent)offer fast actuation for gaming, N Key Rollover and anti-ghosting. Macro setting available, it can create your own macros and with blazing push-button accuracy. More sets multi-media key can be realized through the FN key combination. It meets your different needs and help a lot during your work or daily use to promote the efficiency. Mechanical gaming keyboard can be customizable LED backlit modes. 21 backlit modes, 5 backlit intensity modes can be adjusted through FN keys combination. Special switch of this gaming keyboard not only just a mechanical switch, it also is a dustproof and waterproof switch and high quality durable ABS keycaps. it provide a more comfortable and better feeling for the game and office. A great design for mechanical keyboard which can be replaced the switch. You can use the replaceable switches anytime.