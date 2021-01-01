CHONCHOW Mechanical Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo TKL 87 Keys Blue Switches Rainbow RGB Backlit Keyboard and 6 Buttons Gaming Mouse Value Combo.

?Professional Blue Switch? The crisp sound and unmatched keystroke experience will make you enjoy the game even more. Short response time is best for gaming. RGB Backlit Gaming Keyboard? 15 light modes and character glow ensure that you can use it even in dark. characters never fade. Brightness and breathing speed can be adjusted. Full N-key rollover? 12 multimedia keys for efficient use. 87 keys anti-ghosting allows all keys to work simultaneously. High Precision Wired Gaming Mouse?4-color cyclic breathing backlit gaming mouse has high speed transmission technology to provide high response and precision for your gaming. 4 levels DPI can be adjusted:800/1200/2400/3200, which meet the needs of different scenarios. Wide compatibility? Support Windows/Laptop/Pc/Mac/Ps4 etc, USB plug and play, no additional software required. 30 days refund or replacement and 12 month warranty of the quality problem. You can buy with confidence.