Amalgamated Textiles Mecca Orange Solid Grommet Room Darkening Curtain - 54 in. W x 96 in. L (Set of 2)

Indoor/Outdoor Solid Cabana panels are designed to bring additional fashion and style to your space. These beautiful panels are perfect for blocking the sun, creating more privacy, or setting the mood in your outdoor living space. These polyester panels offer a heavy duty canvas like feel, a UV Ray protectant, and are mildew resistant making them a gorgeous addition to any outdoor extension of your home. Although great for any living room, bedroom, family room, dining room, bathroom and office, these panels are the ultimate finishing touch to any pergola, cabana, covered patio, gazebo, deck, or beach home. These panels are constructed with gorgeous, matte silver, rust proof grommets and can be hung on your favorite curtain rod up to 1 5/8" diameter, adding yet another touch to the richness and luxury of your decor. Our stylish designs will suit any window space. Color: Mecca Orange.