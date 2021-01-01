Omaha Steaks Meats - Filet & Lobsters Dinner 12-Pack

Filet & Lobsters Dinner 12-Pack. Cook up a gourmet meal in your own home with this delectable set that includes a full course from appetizers to desserts to satisfy your hungry family, friends and guests. Includes four 5 oz. filet mignons, four 5.5 oz. stuffed baked potatoes, four Maine lobster tail halves and four 4.2 oz. chocolate molten lava cakesFilet mignon: Aged at least 21 days for tenderness and trimmed twice by master butchers to remove exterior fat for a leaner cut of filet before being flash-frozen to preserve quality.Stuffed baked potatoes: Each baked potato shell is delicately filled with whipped potatoes, real sour cream, perfectly aged cheddar cheese, bacon bits and chives.Maine lobster tail halves: These responsibly harvested, wild-caught split tails are ready to be grilled or broiled to sizzling perfection!Chocolate molten lava cakes: Each fluffy, moist cake is decadent with a flavor of deep, rich cocoa and the world's finest Swiss chocolate, all topped with an airy dusting of brown sugar and cocoa streusel, and a chocolate ganache center.Keep frozen until use