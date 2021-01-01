Outset Meat Shredders With Stainless Steel Tines And Soft-Grip Handles - Set Of 2

Meat Shredders With Stainless Steel Tines And Soft-Grip Handles - Set Of 2. Q128. Prep Gadgets. This set of two (2) Meat Shredders With Stainless Steel Tines And Soft-Grip Handle are perfect for shredding pork or pulling chicken off the bone. The soft-grip handles provide comfort and the 1. 5-inch 304 grade stainless steel tines get the shredding done much faster than using regular forks. Dishwasher safe for easy clean-up and the included tine covers ensure safe storage. Keep your meat shredders handy by hanging them on your grill by the loops on the handles.