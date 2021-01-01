Repashy Superfoods Meat Pie Gel Premix Reptile & Amphibian Food, 3-oz bottle

Keep your meat-loving herp happy and fit with the Repashy Superfoods Meat Pie Reptile & Amphibian Food. Designed to meet the nutritional needs of carnivorous reptiles and amphibians, it’s loaded with protein from insect meal, fish and squid, plus essential vitamins, antioxidants and minerals. Your pal will love the flavor since it’s made with wholesome foods like kelp, watermelon, hibiscus, and more. Just cook with water to form a paste or a gel, and feed to your scaled buddy. Plus, it comes in an easy-to-store, no-refrigeration-needed bottle.