From swu

Measuring Spoons: 18/8 Stainless Steel Measuring Spoons Set Of 9 Piece: 1/16 Tsp, 1/8 Tsp, 1/4 Tsp, 1/3 Tsp, 1/2 Tsp, 3/4 Tsp, 1 Tsp, 1/2 Tbsp & 1 Tbs

$76.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

This product is made of stainless steel, very practical, is your home necessary spoon

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com