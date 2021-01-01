Measuring Cups And Spoons Set, Plastic Measuring Cups Measuring Spoons Stackable For Measuring Dry And Liquid Ingredients Great For Baking And Cooking

Product description:Size:12 PieceThis is a set of measuring cups and spoons random color by 6 colors: red, green, yellow, blue, purple and orange, quite vibrant color can decorate your kitchen well.12 pcs Measuring Cup and Spoons SetMeasuring Cups Capacity.Tips:1. Place the cup on a flat surface when measuring liquids to ensure an accurate measurement.2. Temperature of safety use: -22 - 248°F(-30 - 120°C).3. Dishwasher safe.Notice: Due to the light and screen difference, the item's color may be slightly different from the pictures.