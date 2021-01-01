Measuring Cups And Spoons Set, Including 5 Stackable Stainless Steel Measuring Cups, 6 Double Sided Magnetic Measuring Spoons And 1 Metal Plate For Dr

Product descriptionColor:Multi-12pcsSpecificationsMaterial: Stainless Steel + MagnetNet Weight/Whole Set: 441gColor: MulticoloredMain Features1.The magnet in the handle enables each spoon to be sucked and stay together for compact storage in the drawer, cupboard or cabinet without clutter, and is strong enough to stick securely to fridge and other metal surfaces for handy use.2.Dual-ended spoons with oval and round heads allows for multiple uses for measuring both dry and liquid ingredients, like spices, flour, salt, pepper, honey, cooking oil and wine, vinegar and etc.3.This set of 12 kitchen utensils with 1 equivalent plate are printed with clear individual volume measurement to let you get your desired one easily and meet your different needs for accurate measuring and easy handling of condiments.4.Flat base makes the teaspoons rest on the table or kitchen counter stably without tip over and spilling out seasonings.5.The measuring cups with a sturdy O-ring are easy to be locked and removed, which make storage handy by hanging on a hook.AttentionsIf any quality issues happen in warranty period (180 days after shipping), just contact us for free replacement or refund.