MEAL PLANNER with SHOPPING LIST Cute Pink Donuts Cover: Food Prep Undated Journal 55 Weeks Cooking and Grocery Planning Large Log Book - Perfect for W

★ 55 Weeks Meal Planner with Shopping List ★ 8.5 x 11 ★ 112 Pages ★Make your week easier by planning out your meals with this adorable notebook! The 55-weeks Meal Planner & Grocery Shopping List is the perfect tool to track your upcoming meals and simplify your grocery trips. This journal planner contains space to plan over a year's worth of meal's and shopping trips (55 weeks)!Each weekly spread contains a section for everyday of the week to plan out your week, save time and money, and eat right. Additionally, for every week there is a page to write down your grocery shopping list and make notes!This Planner includes:• Meal Planner for 55 weeks with daily and meal sections• Grocery Shopping List with Notes for 55 weeks• Size: Convenient Large size: 8.5 x 11 [21.59 x 27.94 cm]• Paper : Good quality crisp white paper, ink won't bleed.• Pages: 112 pages (56 sheets).• Cover: Soft Paperback CoverMake your week much easier by planning out your meals ahead of time. It's a handy organizer that lets you keep track of your weekly menus, shopping lists, what you already have on hand, and what you need to prep. Great idea for gym rats and fit moms.55 Weeks Meal Planner with Shopping List is also perfect gift for your best friend, husband, wife, grandma, daughter, sister, mom or dad. For all Women and Men!SATISFACTION GUARANTEE: If the product you received was imperfect or you are not 100% satisfied, please simply contact us, we will offer you the best solution