Pearhead Meal Planner Pad

Pearhead’s Weekly Meal Planner Pad and Shopping List is the perfect way to plan your meals and keep your shopping list is one easy and accessible place. This fun and colorful meal planner pad is labeled “Monday” through “Sunday” with a removable “Shopping List” section below so you never forget your list at home. The strong magnetic strip makes this planner easy to keep on your refrigerator and add items as you think of them. Cute graphics of pots, utensils, fruits and vegetables decorate the top portion of the planner, labeled with a gold “meal planner” print. At Pearhead, we aim to create genuine, quality products to celebrate your special moments in life. We are a family of designers, marketers, and trendsetters bringing products to life that will bring a smile to your face. From concept and design to production and customer service, the Pearhead team works together seamlessly every step of the way. Whether your baby is celebrating their first year of life, you are announcing your pregnancy, or your pup is celebrating his first holiday season, Pearhead is here to share your moments in style.