From coaster company
Meagan Upholstered Sofa Brown with Pillow Top Arms
Advertisement
Ultra-plush upholstered sofa collection Padded pillow top arms and backs add additional comfort and support Small scale seating ideal for smaller spaces Durable kiln dried hardwood frame Cushions: Seat: Attached; Back: Attached Pocket coil springs: Spring base construction for comfort and durabilitySinuous spring deck: Allows for a sturdy and long-lasting seating Fully encased solid wood frame: Construction made for stability and heavy use Color: Brown Upholstery: Coated microfiber Leg finish: Brown Assembly type: KD legs Assembly required: Yes