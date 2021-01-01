From nostalgic warehouse
Nostalgic Warehouse MEAFLR_PRV_238_NK Fleur Privacy Door Lever Set with Meadows Rose for 2-3/8" Backset Doors Unlacquered Brass Leverset Privacy
Advertisement
Nostalgic Warehouse MEAFLR_PRV_238_NK Fleur Privacy Door Lever Set with Meadows Rose for 2-3/8" Backset Doors Privacy Function: Privacy door hardware features a locking mechanism on the interior for use on bedroom and bathroom doors where locking is needed. The exterior side features a small pin hole to unlock the door hardware from the outside.Features:Constructed of solid forged brass for lasting durabilityInstalls easily with all necessary mounting hardware includedCovered by a 5 year limited warrantyADA compliantSpecifications:Backset: 2-3/8"Cross Bore: 2-1/8"Edge Bore: 1"Door Thickness: 1-3/8" - 1-3/4"Handing: Left, Reversible, RightHandle Length: 4-3/8"Handle Projection: 2-1/4"Trim Width: 2-5/8"Trim Height: 7-7/8"Product Weight: 3.17 lbsLatch Faceplate: Square Corner Unlacquered Brass