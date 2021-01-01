Nostalgic Warehouse Meadows Solid Brass Passage Knobset with New York Rose - Unlacquered Brass - 717046

Nostalgic Warehouse NYKMEA_PSG_238_KH Meadows Solid Brass Passage Door Knob Set with New York Rose, Keyhole and 2-3/8" Backset Passage Function: Passage door hardware has no locking mechanism. Both the interior and exterior handles are always free making it perfect for hallways, closet doors, and anywhere else a lock isn't needed. Passage door hardware can also be used in conjunction with a deadbolt to secure a back door or entrance.FeaturesHigh quality, durable solid brass constructionSuitable for right or left handed applicationsMade in AmericaCovered under a 5 year finish and 5 year mechanical warrantySpecificationsBackset: 2-3/8"Cross Bore: 2-1/8"Edge Bore: 1"Door Thickness: 1-3/8" to 1-3/4"Handing: ReversibleKnob Diameter: 2-1/4"Material: BrassProjection: 2-5/16" Unlacquered Brass