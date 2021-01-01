From nostalgic warehouse
Nostalgic Warehouse Meadows Plate with Keyhole Black Porcelain Knob, Double Dummy, Antique Brass (710260)
Traditional mounting for vintage or new doors. Two Dummy Knobs. Coordinates with Nostalgic Warehouse's Premium Grandeur line For use on interior doors that require only a push/pull function. Mounts directly to door. Mortise lock versions available for vintage doors 3-Year mechanical and finish warranty, Weight: 2.5 Pounds, Manufacturer: Nostalgic Warehouse