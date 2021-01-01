From nostalgic warehouse

Nostalgic Warehouse Meadows Plate with Keyhole Black Porcelain Knob, Double Dummy, Antique Brass (710260)

$172.50
In stock
Traditional mounting for vintage or new doors. Two Dummy Knobs. Coordinates with Nostalgic Warehouse's Premium Grandeur line For use on interior doors that require only a push/pull function. Mounts directly to door. Mortise lock versions available for vintage doors 3-Year mechanical and finish warranty, Weight: 2.5 Pounds, Manufacturer: Nostalgic Warehouse

