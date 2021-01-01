From nostalgic warehouse

Nostalgic Warehouse Meadows Plate with Keyhole Deco Knob, Double Dummy, Polished Brass

$97.24 on sale
($175.00 save 44%)
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Solid forged Brass plates with genuine Lead Crystal door knobs for detail and clarity Double dummy: ideal for doors that require only push/pull function – no latch or lock Complete set for one door (both sides) with 2-3/8” backset Perfect for restoration and easy to install on modern pre-drilled doors Hand assembled in USA, Weight: 2.5 Pounds, Manufacturer: Nostalgic Warehouse

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com