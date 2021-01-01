Westinghouse Meadowbrook 3-Light Matte Black Wall Mount Bath Light

The refined design of the Meadowbrook 3-Light Wall Fixture blends farmhouse style with traditional New England details. The matte black finish is the perfect backdrop to the elegant candle lights. Install this wall fixture over a vanity or in a bedroom for a touch of ambience. The wall fixture measures 9-3/16 in. x 22-7/16 in. (H x W), extends 5-7/8 in. from the wall and back plate 6-1/2 in. x 20 in. (H x W). This Westinghouse indoor wall fixture is ETL/CETL listed for safety. It is backed by a 5-year limited manufacturer's warranty against defects in materials and workmanship. Product reference number 63238.